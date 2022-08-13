Inside Khloe Kardashian and Lauren London’s Friendship

Ads

Khloé Kardashian’s wedding to Lamar Odom and Lauren London’s baby shower both took place in 2009. Although their participation in each other’s major milestones suggested a strong friendship, their relationship wasn’t noteworthy again until to 2016. Unfortunately, people were talking for all the wrong reasons: Kardashian had broken the ultimate rule of the female code.

According to Heavy, London was rumored to have dated rapper Trey Songz for four years, starting in 2009. Although London never confirmed the relationship, Songz opened at HelloBeautiful in 2014 and admitted she loved the actor. If Songz’s account of events isn’t sufficient proof of a previous relationship, London’s reaction to Kardashian’s date with the R&B artist was very telling.

In 2016, ET saw Kardashian making out with Songz in Las Vegas and was quick to report it. Just a few days later, London and singer Cassie released a video (via The Shade Room) in which London says, “Uh, we just want to say we hate fake bitches.” Commentators were quick to speculate that she was talking about her former friend.