How to craft a bed in Minecraft

Beds in Minecraft are one of the most important objects when starting a new world, so we bring you everything you need to know to create one.

By creating a new world in Minecraft there are some things we need to do first. The most important thing is to find an area to build a base, even temporarily. Next, a work table to make torches and a bed. All these elements will protect us on our first night and will allow us to stay alive in the world without the need for weapons or armor.

Finding most items to make a bed is relatively easy due to the abundance of trees in all Minecraft biomes. Therefore, we tell you everything you need to know about beds in Minecraft.

What materials do we need to create a bed in Minecraft?

Mojang The sheep will be the only ones affected when making the bed

To make a bed in Minecraft we need two materials and a crafting table.

three blocks of wool

three wooden planks

To obtain the wooden planks we will have to find a tree to tare it. Then, we must place the logs on the crafting table in our inventory to turn them into wooden planks. One log makes four planks, so you’ll only need one or two if you need to make a crafting table.

Getting the blocks of wool is much more challenging because we will have to find and kill three sheep. These animals can either be found close to our position or we will have to travel more than we would like to find them.

However, killing the three sheep will give us food, experience and the necessary wool. Also, we have to remember that we need the three blocks of wool be the same color or, on the contrary, it will not be manufactured properly.

How to create a bed in Minecraft

Mojang Making a bed in Minecraft can take us some time

Once we have all the materials we will have to go to the crafting table and there place the wool and the wood in the correct place:

Three wooden planks in a line from the bottom row

Wool blocks in the row above

And that’s it! We will already have our bed in Minecraft of the same color of the wool that we have obtained. If we want to change the color of the bed we will only have to use dye to have different colors.

Now we just have to pick it up and place it where we want it to go.

What functionality do they have in Minecraft?

Mojang Beds in Minecraft are more useful than we might think

The beds are used so that we can sleep through the night while avoiding waves of enemy monsters.

Likewise, they also protect us from Ghosts. These creatures are attracted to insomnia and will attack us if we haven’t slept in 3 days.