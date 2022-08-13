How much does it cost to rent Leonardo DiCaprio’s house in Palm Springs?

Have you ever thought about what the houses of celebrities are like? We can get an idea with some. For example, with those that appear in the Vogue videos where a subject asks them 73 random questions while they walk through their beautiful residences.

The best thing about this material is not so many questions or choreography, but going through their homes, those intimate and special spaces where they live their daily lives. Here’s a parenthesis, because obviously we are talking about an everyday life that is too glamorous and unattainable (and obviously we are talking from envy).

But seeing those houses (sometimes mansions) and apartments perfectly lit, arranged, decorated, and shiny, it is what gives us clues about their regular life.

The houses of the famous

other celebrities they are more reserved, and these interviews are done in hotels or parks. And there are other artists who they just don’t. One of them is Leonardo DiCaprio, known for keeping his personal life as private as possible. So imagining his house is somewhat complicated… or maybe not.

It turns out that the Oscar-winning actor, He had a very different way of showing one of his properties, and that is putting it up for rent. As it is. Leonardo DiCaprio’s house in Palm Springs, California can be rented for a modest amount (read this sarcastically).Interested? Here we tell you more and show you how it looks.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s house in Palm Springs / Photo: 432 beautiful

Leonardo DiCaprio’s house

As we told you, we discovered out there that Leonardo DiCaprio’s residence in this exclusive area is available for rent. However. They must know that it is only rented for holidays or special events, nothing to sign contracts, ask for a guarantee and settle for a while. If you are already thinking about it, you should also consider that you must rent it for a minimum of two nights.

The house has a total of six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and measures about 2,164 square meters. That is why we are not surprised by the rental price per night, which remains in $3,750 which translates to about 75 thousand Mexican pesos (with the current exchange rate).

Image of the living room of Leonardo DiCaprio’s house that is for rent / Photo: 432 beautiful

has a huge room with a piano; a bar; dining room with access to the garden, which has a pool; kitchen; office; the main bedroom; a guest house equipped with a kitchen. The garden looks fabulous, and the pool has a view towards the San Jacinto mountain range. As if that wasn’t enough, it also has a tennis court.

This residence of Leonardo DiCaprio is the work of Donald Wexler, one of Palm Springs’ most celebrated architects, known for the implementation of steel in their designs. The house was originally built for the singer Dinah Shore in 1964. So the place retains some retro details.

View of the tennis court of Leo DiCaprio’s house in Palm Springs / Photo: 432 beautiful

Rent the houses of celebrities and fictional characters

Since 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio’s house has been for rent. But he is not the first nor the last to do this with his properties. Moreover, there is a tendency to show these spaces and make them accessible so that the public can spend a few nights there, leaving aside the experience of the visits.

To mention an example, one of the most outstanding and fascinating, one can go to visit the island of Fårö where Ingmar Bergman developed much of his work. One can go to this remote place and recognize scenes from the same films by the Swedish filmmaker.

Ingmar Bergman with Sven Nykvist in Fårö during the filming of ‘Scenes From A Marriage’ / Photo: Getty Images

In some of these places the decoration details are preserved while the artists and celebrities were there. Others have been modernized according to the needs of the building today, such as the London apartment that once served as an office for Charles Dickens. HERE we tell you more.

Or what about the old Lukiškės prison located in the center of the Lithuanian capital? Used by the Nazis during World War II, it became a cultural center where they recorded the fourth season of stranger things. And not only that, but you can rent rooms to spend the night. HERE we tell you more.

