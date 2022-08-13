He refused to appear in Top Gun with Tom Cruise

World stars have had memorable film appearances, such as the incursion of LeBron James and Michael Jordan at ‘Space Jam’ or cameos like the one in David Beckham in ‘King Arthur’. That’s why Lewis Hamilton He did not want to be left behind and one of his most recent dreams was to reach the big screen.

The Mercedes driver had that opportunity thanks to his relationship with Tom Cruisewho is a close friend of the Briton who even went to see him at the last race in Silverstone.

But the relationship between Hamilton and Cruise is more distant, because they have been friends for years, the multi-champion of Formula One He commented that he visited the actor during his filming of ‘Mission Impossible’ from the early hours of the morning, because he was fascinated by the world of cinema.

A couple of years ago it was confirmed that the franchise of top gun would be revived, and in fact it has been one of the highest grossing of this 2022 and in an interview with Vanity Fair, the pilot confessed that it was a dream to appear in the film, but he could not finally make it happen.

“When I found out that the second one was going to be done, I said to myself: ‘My God, I have to ask him. I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something or be in the back sweeping‘” he said.

However, the film shooting coincides with your schedule in the Formula Oneso he could not leave his position as a pilot and saw his dream of being an actor in a movie frustrated. Hollywoodin described it as: “The most disappointing conversation of his life” when communicating that he could not be in top gun.

