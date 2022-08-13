He humiliated Messi, he got into blows with Blanco in the Tri, now he sells tacos

Lionel Messi / Cuauhtemoc Blanco

August 12, 2022 6:34 p.m.

can we talk about Leo Messi as one of the best soccer players in the world. His legacy is undeniable, and the magic of the Argentine 10 has been consecrated on stage with FC Barcelona, ​​the team where he made his professional debut. That is why if we talk about a Mexican player who stole the show from the Argentine, it is something worth talking about.

If to that we add a scandal that he had with one of the best 10 that El Tri has had, the profile seems to get interesting, because we are talking about a player who has put the great players of the country like those of the rest of the world. In this case we are talking about someone who had a row with Cuauhtemoc White. Now the player has a tacos and tortas business called Sportortas.

Although the player is not recognized for being a problematic player, Claudio Suárez declared for TUDN that said player “warmed up” when he started a series of jokes with the 10 of the Selection mexican. We are talking about Jorge fieldslegendary goalkeeper of El Tri who had that strange altercation:

The day Campos stole the show from a certain Messi

It was a friendly match organized by Lionel Messi himself at the now defunct Estadio Azul. The Argentine star managed to face off against an inspired Campos. It was there when the former Mexican goalkeeper took the spotlight from that game and showed Messi why he is a world soccer legend: