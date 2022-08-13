“He has been in therapy”: They affirm that Pete Davidson is better after his separation with Kim Kardashian

They say Pete Davidson looked cheerful as he gave the paparazzi a thumbs up and smiled, even though his breakup with Kim Kardashian made headlines less than a week ago. The 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” comedian was photographed arriving on set for another day of filming the movie “Wizards!” at Wangetti Beach in Queensland, Australia.

