“He has been in therapy”: They affirm that Pete Davidson is better after his separation with Kim Kardashian

They say Pete Davidson looked cheerful as he gave the paparazzi a thumbs up and smiled, even though his breakup with Kim Kardashian made headlines less than a week ago. The 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” comedian was photographed arriving on set for another day of filming the movie “Wizards!” at Wangetti Beach in Queensland, Australia.

The actor kept his look casual in a green tank top, a matching green backwards baseball cap, and round light orange sunglasses. The thumbs up seems to indicate that it is okay, even after Page Six confirmed that has been in “trauma therapy” following social media attacks by Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for Pete, and he had to seek help.”said a source. He also said that Kim Kardashian “he was very supportive” when seeking help from the posts “harmful” of Kanye West’s social networks.

The breakup of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian called it quits after nine months of dating last Friday. “They love and respect each other very much, but they discovered that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship”a source revealed at the time, referring to the comedian’s filming schedule in Australia and Kim’s motherhood.

A second source said their 13-year age difference affected their relationship, because “They’re just in very different places right now. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is at any time. But Kim has four kids and it’s not that easy. She needs to focus.” In the kids”.

Pete Davidson is in therapy

