Harry Potter could have taken a very different course because of Steven Spielberg

It has been more than two decades since Warner Bros. found a goose that lays the golden eggs in Harry Potteradaptations of novels by JK Rowling which, after their debut on the big screen in 2001, became one of the most successful fantasy sagas of all time. At that time, the studio entrusted the management of the project to Chris Columbuswho with The Philosopher’s Stone Y The secret chamber He opted for a familiar and endearing tone that was perfect to captivate all kinds of viewers. Of course, considering that he was the filmmaker responsible for great 90s hits like Home Alone, Adventures in the Big City either Mrs. Doubtfire and screenwriter of 80’s classics like gremlins either the goonies, was the ideal option to adapt the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione to the cinema. Nevertheless, was not Warner’s first choice. And if he had opted for the first choice, he would have resulted in a completely different saga than the one we remember.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Poster (Photo: Warner Bros)

Initially, when Warner Bros took over the rights to the franchise, it was Steven Spielberg who was going to be in charge of adapting Harry Potter to the movies. Valuing the success of JK Rowling’s books, Spielberg’s good hand in adapting acclaimed novels such as Jurassic Park either Shark and creating great adventures for all audiences such as Indiana Jones, ET the alien either Hook, was a name that was inevitably going to be on the list of candidates. But the director, although he was very interested in taking the reins of the project, had other plans that were completely different from Warner’s objectives.

Alan Horn, former president of Warner Bros, revealed in a 2011 interview with Los Angeles Times that the king midas of hollywood wanted to turn Harry Potter into an animated film. We were in the late 90s, when Pixar had swept toy storySpielberg had joined the animated fever by collaborating on the creation of Dreamworks and had been working for years on television series such as animaniacs. For this reason, appreciating that the fantastic world of Harry Potter lent itself perfectly to working with this technique, the director wanted to take the opportunity to direct his first animated feature film. But it was not the only change that he demanded from Warner, who from the first moment always wanted an adaptation in real image.

Steven Spielberg at the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles (Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Spielberg was not clear that the material of The Philosopher’s Stone juicy enough to center an entire movie around this book, so insisted on wanting to adapt several of the novels in a single feature film. This decision, which studios like Paramount took in the 2000s to adapt juvenile sagas like The Spiderwick Chronicles, would have been very divisive for fans of the books, especially considering that there are always complaints about the material that is left out of the movies and that a single feature film could hardly include all the main plots. Therefore, Warner did not accept such radical changes in what was going to be one of his star projects.

“I thought it would be worth having Steven Spielberg direct”former Warner Bros chairman Alan Horn told the Los Angeles Times about the Spielberg signing. “We offered it to him. But one of the notions from Dreamworks and Steven was, ‘Let’s put a couple of books together, let’s make it animated,’ and that was because visual effects and Pixar had shown that animated movies could be extremely successful. Due to the magic involved, they were heavily loaded with effects. So I don’t blame them. But I didn’t want to combine the movies and I wanted it to be live action.”.

But Warner’s was not the only rejection, since JK Rowling, who has always had a say in film adaptations of her novels, also did not want the director to be involved in her work.. The writer’s idea was for Harry Potter to be made into a film by British actors and filmmakers. And Spielberg obviously wasn’t. In addition, due to the success that Haley Joel Osment had enjoyed in those years with The sixth Sense and his experience dubbing animated characters in classics like Beauty and the Beastking midas of hollywood wanted me to play harry, but he was american too.

In the end, there was no other choice but to break off negotiations. Steven Spielberg put aside his dream of directing his first animated feature film (which finally materialized in 2011 with The Adventures of Tintin) and focused on AI Artificial Intelligencel, where he continued to have Haley Joel Osment as the lead. For his part, Warner began to look for new profiles that could resemble the style of Steven Spielberg, finally finding his replacement in Chris Columbus, who had already worked with the director in the production of gremlins either the goonies. And the decision was not at all ill-advised, because Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone earned more than 1,000 million dollars after its debut in Christmas 2001captivated critics and audiences and gave rise to a franchise of eight films and three spin-offs.

We don’t know what would have happened if Warner had given in to Spielberg’s project, but the idea of ​​having missed out on this live-action saga that has given us so many years of magic and entertainment doesn’t sound appealing at all. However, it does create curiosity to know what an animated Harry Potter would have been like if the stories from his books were mixed together.

