Get to know Ansenuza, the fifth largest salt lagoon in the world for which Leo DiCaprio fought

Flamenco is the real star of the place. Ansenuza National Park. Photo N/A

Less than two months ago a new national park in Argentina: Ansenuza. Our country was, together with the United States and Canada, one of the pioneers in America in protecting the main natural areas.

Although during the last century since the creation of the first, this had an impact on the management of these various environments, in recent years the country strongly resumed protection work, aligned with the global objectives of sustainable development.

Less than two months ago, Congress created the Ansenuza National Park in Córdoba, which not only protects the biodiversity and ecosystem around the Mar Chiquita lagoon but also represents a development opportunity for the entire region.

Córdoba has a sea: Mar Chiquita, the fifth largest salt lake

It is curious to know that one of the most complex and diverse ecosystems on the planet has developed around so much water not suitable for human consumption.

Even the famous actor and environmentalist Leonardo Dicapriowho had argued in all his networks about the global importance of this wetland in Córdoba, celebrated after the officialization of the new park.

In this mirror salt water full of life, the coastal landscapes are incredible. The walks discover hundreds of natural viewpoints and bird watching and photographic safaris are the order of the day.

Here more than 380 species coexist different. But they are the three types of pink flamingos those that dye the landscape pink and testify to the migratory phenomenon of millions of birds a year.

Ansenuza National Park. Photo: courtesy Córdoba Tourism Agency.

little sea It operates as a kind of natural stopover or technical stop for the birds that year after year fly from Patagonia to Alaska and the Canadian Arctic.

The lagoon is a true inland sea. And many times during the summer the tourist influx of Córdoba, Santiago del Estero and Santa Fe, offers similar postcards to the Atlantic coasts.

The excursions in boats and rubber boats or fishing trips are excellent options, as well as landing on the island known as El Mistolar, which has an interesting history of human settlement, now abandoned, for production.

Miramar, in love with the sea

Miramar de Ansenuza It is, until now, the only tourist city located on the seashore. The current city was built after the tragic flood that left hundreds of hotels, houses and public buildings under the salty waters.

One of the most famous excursions consists of sailing through the lagoon, visualizing the ancient ceilings, walls or domes that still appear on the surface.

Miramar has ghost stories in the Museum Hotel Vienna. This attraction, along with the photography museum or the San Antonio museum chapel, offer a set of sites relevant to history.

Hotel Vienna. Photo, Daniel Santos.

A walk along the waterfront at dawn and its shopping center has a very particular charm and prepares the spirit to feed the body.

At lunchtime, the stars are the fish and otter dishes. The nutria meat in particular is prepared in a marinade, vinaigrette or in wine. It is a dish definitely different from anything known.

The towns of Ansenuza join the development of tourism

The nearby cities of La Para, Marull, Balnearia, Brinkman or Mortars they have a marked rural profile, which will promote their own cultural and natural attractions.

The spirit of this National Park in the Ansenuza region It also makes a commitment to the protection of regional identities and the development of regional economies through sustainable tourism.

Each one offers a particular profile. While in La Paquita it is aimed at rescuing its past as native peoples, in Marul The backwaters offered by the Xanaes River (Second River) are added, before flowing into the “sea”.

Osvaldo Laport at the Hotel Viena during the recording of the series, El Insomne. Photo: Daniel Santos.

Besides, the typical gastronomy of the Argentine countryside is offered generously in small rural ranches where roast meats, homemade sausages, bakery products and cheeses scent every corner of these towns.





Related news