Gerard Piqué has a new flame after Shakira, who is Clara the 23-year-old already introduced in the family

Gerard Piqué after breaking up with Shakira would have already found a new flame. She would be the 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti and according to some rumors she would have already introduced her to her children.

Summer 2022 seems to be marked by the love breaks of various famous people, among the couples who have announced the end of their story there are also Gerard Piqué And Shakira, who have recently formalized their divorce. After the initial storm that overwhelmed the player and the Colombian pop star, now the first details emerge about his new flame, which would be the 23 year old Clara Chia Marti.

The first rumors about the new flame

The news of Piqué’s betrayal against Shakira had attracted a lot of criticism on the player from all the fans of the Colombian singer, who then spoke of the suffering she felt after discovering her husband’s fling. The breakup of what appeared to be a golden couple also had repercussions on the pitch, with the stadium intent on insulting and whistling the footballer during the usual Real Madrid – Barcelona match. Now that a few weeks have passed since that moment and the first news about the separation, the first rumors about Piqué’s new flame emerge. It would be a collaborator of his, Clara Chia Marti, a 23-year-old student.

How the story with Clara Chia Marti was born

The news was launched by The Sun, according to which the girl met the footballer while working for some events organized for the Kosmos company, owned by Piqué. According to what was revealed by the newspaper, which reports the voices of some friends of the Barcelona player, “people helped him to keep the love story secret and deleted Clara’s social media accounts so people couldn’t find her photos. This suggests he’s pretty serious about being with her. ” It is not yet certain whether the story begins before the separation with Shakira, or after, the fact is that for some time it has been kept hidden. It would also seem that the girl has already entered the family, complete with official introductions to their children Milan and Sasha, who should soon leave Spain to move with their mother to Miami, according to the latest agreements signed between the two former spouses.