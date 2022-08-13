George Clooney’s love at first sight

August 13, 2022 7:30 p.m.

George Clooney It is known that he is one of the great stars of the seventh art, such as midnight sky, his third job as a director. The actor was deserving of four Golden Globes, two oscarsit was nominated twice for the Emmy Awards for his interpretation of Dr Doug Rosscharacter of the Serie ERwhich was the kick to his great acting career.

The American owns a garage full of old jewelry, also modern and dazzling collectibles in different makes and models of cars and motorcycles. Some of them are the Chevrolet Corvette V8 C1, the Tango T600 EV and the Lexus LS. However, there is one in particular that stands out for having been her great first love.

On his 54th birthday, his wife made him a very affectionate gesture. The beautiful Amal, with whom she has been in a relationship for 8 years and is the mother of her two children, gave her a Porsche 911 GT3RSone of the most striking models in the garage. Clooney as soon as he saw it said it was “love at first sight”, of course Who wouldn’t want to receive a Porsche on their birthday?

This luxurious car so special for the couple has a maximum output of 381 horsepower at 7400 rpm. In addition, it achieves an acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in just 4.38 seconds and travels at a speed of 310km/h. So not only stands out for his style, but also for his performance.

The great estate of George Clooney is large, it is estimated at 500 million dollars, for which you can give all your tastes. However, a gift like this from your partner is priceless without a doubt.