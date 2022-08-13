Genshin Impact presents Sumeru and the rest of Version 3.0 in a special video — Kudasai

During the announced special broadcast for the video game developed by todayverse, Genshin Impactthe main promotional video for the “Update 3.0: Dawn of a Thousand Roses“. The update also reported that this version will be released on August 24, followed by “Update 3.1” on September 28, “Update 3.2” on November 2, and “Update 3.3” on December 7.

As mentioned, the first two updates will complement the main story. The promotional video does not show details of the new characters of the video game, since they will be presented in individual videos as they appear in their respective dedicated porridge. Finally, the video in question is available in both English and Japanese. (Since the English video includes subtitles, you can mute it and play the Japanese video in the background)





Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

