Gal Gadot steals the show from her convertible

Gal Gadot, world-renowned actress, has a great passion for cars. She decided to pose with one of the vehicles she owns and shared her image on social networks, where she captured the gaze of all her fans. Swipe to see the image and learn more about her luxurious convertible!

August 13, 2022 2:57 p.m.

Gal Gadot Today she is one of the most recognized actresses in the world. In the beginning of her, she knew how to have other jobs. She worked as a babysitter and as a cashier for Burger King for a while, until being chosen as Miss Israel In 2004, she managed to sign a contract as a model with major brands such as gucci Y huawei.

Her work as a model allowed her to be hired as an actress for the fourth installment of Fast and furious, a film that catapulted his career dramatically. She played the role of Gisele Yashar in several films of this saga, starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham Y Dwayne Johnson, among others.

Thanks to these films, he was able to get great leading roles such as Diana Prince (wonder-woman) in the DC Extended Universe or the one of Bishop in Red Notice. For this last one, where she returned to share filming with Dwayne Johnson and acted with Ryan Reynoldsreceived a salary of $20 million.

This type of salary that his profession allows him to access, gives him the opportunity to get incredible luxuries. One of them occupies a place in his garage. Its about Jaguar F Typewhich has a market value of 103 thousand dollars. She posed on top of it and decided to share the image on Instagramwhere he captured the eyes of his 85 million followers.

This ostentatious convertible with which the actress posed, hides under the hood a powerful 5 liter V8 engine. It is capable of generating a power of 495 horsepower. This allows the car of whoever gives life to the Wonder Woman speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds and reach a 300km/h top speed.