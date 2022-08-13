From Adidas to Nike, these are the most popular sneakers on the Marvel hero – FayerWayer

Iron Man is the unifying element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel until Avengers: Endgame. The life of Tony Stark, a character played by Robert Downey Jr., keeps the main phases of the UCM on the rise. And as, various sneaker companies released their models in tribute.

Since Adidas until Nike, including brands like Vans and the Japanese Bapesta, we review the main models that handled the Iron Man style.

Marvel x Iron Man Era

Marvel x Iron Man Era Vans also paid tribute to Iron Man.

These Vans shoes were created by Tony Alva, and they had details from the 70’s comic about Iron Man. He used a predominantly red color with white soles.

Marvel x Harden Vol. 3 Heroes Among Us: Iron Man

Marvel x Harden Vol. 3 Heroes Among Us: Iron Man The sneakers created by James Harden in collaboration with Adidas.

From the hand of James Harden, in collaboration with Adidas, this model arrived in 2019 that pays tribute to the hero, in predominant scarlet color and golden details. The upper part was embossed, with white and red soles.

Marvel Comics x Bapesta FS-001 Low Iron Man

Marvel Comics x Bapesta FS-001 Low Iron Man Model of the Japanese company Bapesta.

The Japanese company Bapesta created a shoe together with Marvel Comics, with elements in red and yellow (laces, midsoles, lateral area), in addition to its traditional star with a lightning bolt in black.

Marvel x Superstar 360 Iron Man

Marvel x Superstar 360 Iron Man This Adidas model arrived for children and young people.

The traditional Adidas Superstar was launched with the Iron Man model, with a curious white color instead of the red of the Marvel hero. The illustration of Tony Stark’s alter ego stands out. Only the camel toe, the sole and the back of the ankle were in red. Models for children and young people were sold.

Marvel x Top Ten 2000 Iron Man

Marvel x Top Ten 2000 Iron Man Another outstanding Adidas model on Iron Man.

The Adidas model was launched in 2015, with synthetic material in predominantly red, with details in gold and gray. The colors are named after Power Red, Gold Metallic and Grey.

Air Force 1 Low Iron Man

Air Force 1 Low Iron Man The Nike model on Iron Man.

Designed by Bruce Kilgore, this Nike model does not have Marvel elements, but with the colors alluding to Tony Stark’s armor, in red and gold with white laces, as well as the antesoles.