Fortnite: they make an epic recreation of Rapture, from BioShock, in the Battle Royale

Fortnite It is much more than its Battle Royale mode, since it is a platform that offers other types of experiences to players. A large part of its community spends hours in Creative, a mode that allows you to design and build maps of all kinds.

A user’s creation recently caught the attention of many gamers for its high quality and attention to detail. We refer to the work of FluxCapacimoose, a fan of bio shock who decided to recreate the underwater city of Rapture in Fortnite with great results.

Rapture’s utopia came to Fortnitehow to test the map?

FluxCapacimoose used all the resources offered by the Creative mode of Fortnite to very convincingly recreate various visuals, atmosphere and setting of bio shock and its underwater city.

The creator paid attention to detail and used options to add details like banners, advertising, and a bust to remind players of Andrew Ryan. In addition, the work with the light, the underwater exteriors and the art deco touch impressed fans of bioshock.

As if that were not enough, he personalized his character with a diving suit, so it is reminiscent of the aesthetics of the franchise and its fearsome Big Daddies. FluxCapacimoose uploaded a video to their YouTube channel to showcase their tribute.

The good news is that he shared the code so that any player of Fortnite can get to know your map of Rapture in depth. If you want to take a look at it, just go to Creative mode and use the following code: 3885-0261-7529. Below I leave the video:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

