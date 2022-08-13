Fortnite and Dragon Ball officially “merge” with release date

¡It has been confirmed! The rumored collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball that we told you about on previous occasions is now official. The information, previously revealed by various dataminers related to the Epic Games battle-royale, has been made official through a tweet issued by the game’s official account.

Various streamers have reacted to the news, being one of the most anticipated collaborations from all over the world. Viorai himself, one of the most prominent Spanish content creators of Fortnite, He did not hesitate to celebrate the news through his social networks quoting, directly, the tweet from Fortnite Spain.

Fortnite and Dragon Ball will join forces soon

The best of all is that the date has been confirmed and there is no time left for us to enjoy the experience. It will be next August 16, 2022. This has been confirmed by Epic Games through @Fortnite_ES with a brief message. He says the following: “Speak. Say your wish… 16.8.2022.”

So, once and for all, Dragon Ball fans and Fortnite players will be able to enjoy what could be one of the most commented, outstanding and desired collaborations of recent years. For weeks, dozens of creators and thousands of users have commented on how much they would like to unite both worlds through the Epic Games video game.

Said and done. The wish of many players has been fulfilled even before Shenron covered the sky with his golden brilliance and confirmed the news. Be that as it may, it seems that the collaboration will be accompanied by a bigger event than would have been expected right off the bat… What will they have prepared from the development studio?