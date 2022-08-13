Former Cruz Azul, Orbelín Pineda, scores double with AEK

After making his debut as a scorer with the AEK in a friendly match against Omonia, the Mexican winger, Orbelin Pinedacontinues to show that he has the level to compete in European football, because now he dispatched with a brace in the pre-season match against Seraphideius.

The team led by the former coach of Chivas, Matias Almeyda, is playing an emergency friendly match after a friendly against Volos was canceled, as this would be very close to the game where they will officially face each other in the Greek Super League.

The game against Serafideio was scheduled for three 45-minute halves and during the first third of the friendly, Orbelín Pineda scored the first two goals for AEK in the 3-0 partial victory.

The first came at minute 20′ 1-0 for AEK with a shot by Orbelin Pineda after the action and a pass by Steven Zuber from the left.

Ten minutes later, Pineda scored an impressive goal after stealing the ball, entering the box, dribbling past a defender and finishing precisely to score his first brace for AEK.

Pineda’s brace comes on the same day that Celta debuted with a 2-2 draw in the Spanish La Liga against Espanyol Barcelona. Those led by Chacho Coudet let go of a 2-0 lead and were overtaken in stoppage time.

