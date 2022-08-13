Find the word «LIBRA» in 7 seconds and achieve the record – Teach me about Science

Different specialists consider that the riddles whether they are visual, logical or mathematical, they are a great formula to practice brain gymnastics because muscles are not the only thing that must be trained and kept active.

Start with your extra exercises that you need so much

In this note you will find a visual riddle that may seem easy but, if the time is not adjusted to the search, it can be a total challenge, the challenge that we bring for you will help you stimulate and improve your visual skills and thus you will be able to stay ready to face any situation that arises in your day, because the brain is a powerful machine that you must activate.

The image shows us a spreadsheet of the word “BOOK” or at least it is what it seems because there is a word that does not belong to that order and you must look for it in a certain time, you must keep in mind that this is a challenge of visual speed therefore the faster you find the different word the more agile you will become.

LOCATE THE WORD “LIBRA” IN A MAXIMUM OF 7 SECONDS

By now you should have the correct answer, so let us explain what the word means “POUND”.

The word Pound can have two meanings, the first refers to a monetary unit of several countries such as the United Kingdom, Syria, Lebanon or Egypt, this type of currency is called sterling pounds. It can also mean a unit of mass (one pound is equal to 0.45 kg) or a zodiac sign.

After feeding your brain with a bit of knowledge, it is time to break the tension and reveal where the different word is located, see the following spreadsheet.

LOCATION OF THE WORD “LIBRA”

The hidden word is located in the fourth column.