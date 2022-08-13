Epocalypse, the wonderful electric bicycle that will not mean the end of the world, but it will end your savings

Share

Meet a beast that will be indomitable in the field, the mountains or on the terrain that you like the most.

We are convinced that if you are looking for a first electric bikeperhaps this model is a bit far from what you had in mind, especially if what you wanted was a two-wheeled vehicle to move around the city. However, it is amazing to see how the world of electric bicycles is advancing, with the Evil Bikes Epocalypse at its best. This bike model has a double suspensiona assistance systema 250W motor and one 630Wh battery. It is an all-terrain vehicle to face the most harsh conditions, but also a marvel of engineering. Their price? wait for end of article to find out.

On the back of a bicycle as powerful as it is technological: this is the Epocalypse

If there are reasons to show you the benefits of this two-wheeled monster, they could be summed up in big five characteristics. The first one of them would obviously be the internal battery of the bicycle, which like many other companies do, is integrated into the central frame. Their 630Wh, Evil Bike fails to specify the autonomy in hours, they are perfect to be able to use the two driving modes. If you are interested, this is also removablebeing able change between batteries in less than 10 seconds to continue enjoying the Epocalypse.

The Profile 1which is what the company calls these modes, is designed to obtain the maximum power and performanceMeanwhile he Profile 2 is designed for those situations in which you want save battery. By the way, another of the great characteristics of the electric bicycle is that it is accompanied by its mobile appsdistributed by Shimanowhich will allow the user to manage the profiles almost to the millimeter.

The heart of this bike is represented by the manufacturer Shimano and his EP8 enginewhich will allow the user of this electric bicycle to climb steep slopes and routes that are difficult to access thanks to the maximum torque of 85 Nm. The motor is silent when used and can be customized, as we mentioned before with the E-TUBE PROJECT Cyclist app. Also, Evil Bike uses the carbon to make a frame that exudes elegance and minimalism in equal parts. All the cables are inside and since the purpose of this electric bike is to ride outside and in demanding situations, there will be no problem with dirt and pulls. Indeed, the frame is manufactured in four sizesranging from 1.60 meters to 1.96 meters.

The suspension of the Epocalypse is another of the strengths of the electric bike and includes a front fork Rockshox ZEB Ultimate and a Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate shock. The company claims its pivot linkage system offers “a high degree of flexibility at the start of the stroke, with a very predictable high-pull stage in the middle and a bottomless ramp at the end of the stroke.” Lastly, the disc brakes hydraulics are Shimano XT and will allow the cyclist to be able to overcome compromised situations with maximum reliability.

It is true that these types of electric vehicles are not suitable for everyone, not only because of the target audience they are aimed at but because of the professionalism that their components exude. That is why the price is consistent with its innovation and we are talking about the basic model available in all markets, the so-called Evil Epocalypse RockShox XT I9 Hydracost €12,000 and that the model manufactured for the United States and the United Kingdom, the so-called Evil Epocalypse Fox XT Loopholes Hydrait has a price of €14,000. Perhaps the current fashion is electric skates, we have already compared them with electric bicycles and we have told you what the most common penalties are for using them, but there will always be people willing to throw the house out the window for a vehicle as spectacular as the Epocalypse .

