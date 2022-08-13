Emma Watson wears skinny jeans and haute couture blazer in Paris

Haute Couture Week has arrived and the first day in Paris has already brought us to Emma Watson giving a twist to what Haute Couture has accustomed us to. There will be five days in which we expect everything from exquisitely crafted dresses that make us dream to cutting-edge conceptual garments in the wildest fabrics and, of course, theatrical moments both on and off the catwalk, like the one the British actress just toast.

Emma Watson made a style statement in skinny jeans, a blazer and combat boots

To attend the Schiaparelli Fall 2022 Haute Couture Show, the protagonist of Harry Potter she chose an eye-catching ensemble that was the perfect blend of luxury and street style. The highlight of her outfit was an immediately recognizable black blazer, outfitted with powerful shoulders and monumental lapels, which formed part of the opening look for the Spring 2022 couture collection that the Italian fashion house unveiled last month. January. To balance out the dramatic piece, Watson donned a white collared shirt, gray ripped skinny jeans, and a pair of black leather Dr. Martens boots, which we already know she’s a fan of. And so, a new look for the fashion archives was born.