Watson has a well-groomed figure and although there may be a genetic predisposition that helps her stay slim, the foods she eats are not intended to subtract, but to add to her personal diet recipe.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 13, 2022 10:12 a.m.

Emma Watson is well known for bringing to life the clever and cunning hermione grangera half-human half-sorceress girl who possesses a high IQ, and becomes best friends with Harry PotterThe boy who lived.

Emma Watson and what the actress prefers for breakfast.

Of course, during and after this saga, the whole world has been interested in knowing the tastes of the actress, as well as what she does to maintain her figure, a point of absolute importance for the elaborate canons of movie stars.

The truth is that Watson She does not stick to what the star manual says in general, she makes her own rules based on two fundamental aspects: avoid processed foods and avoid junk food as much as possible.

That is why for breakfast, one of the things that the 32-year-old usually eats is eggs, although it is not a rule. The scrambled eggs with guacamole and tortillas It is his favorite meal to start the day.

English breakfast. the one Watson prefers after a night of drinking.

However, if he goes out with his friends and drinks a lot of mojitos (his favorite drink), his breakfast changes completely and he eats the traditional English breakfastone that any Hollywood star would avoid because it contains an extra fat that is not convenient for a typical diet.

So the likes of Watson They are somewhat aligned to what the actress needs and wants at the moment, taking care of the origin of the ingredients with which she prepares her favorite dishes.