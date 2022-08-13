Emily Blunt Joins Ryan Gosling in Action Movie ‘The Fall Guy’

Before becoming one of today’s most in-demand directors, David Leitch It was double action. His abilities came in handy when he took over alongside Chad Stahelsky of the staging of the first John Wickthen distancing himself from the saga to sign Atomic with Charlize Theron, Dead Pool 2 Y Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw. Today Leitch has just released Bullet Trainan action comedy that brings him together with the actor he doubled for years ago, Brad Pitt. And while the projects keep coming, tying into a movie that should be very special to him.

The Fall Guy is based on the homonymous series broadcast by ABC between 1981 and 1986. It was developed Glen A Larsonsuccessful television producer who also brought us Battlestar Galactica either Magnum PIand properly focused on a stunt double (Lee Majors) who worked nights as a bounty hunter to make ends meet. Leitch’s affinity for the material is understandable, and The Fall Guy had already recruited Ryan Gosling as successor to Majors when The Hollywood Reporter has echoed another great signing: Emily Blunt will be the co-star.

Gosling, for his part, recently premiered another action movie on Netflix, the unseen agentwhich united him with Chris Evans and the brothers Russian Behind the cameras. The Fall Guy is Leitch’s next project after Bullet Train, and developed by Universal is scheduled to shoot in Australia throughout this fall. The major has already set a release date: the March 1, 2024so that there is still time for us to see Gosling put into the shoes of a specialist guided by the one who can best understand what the work of a specialist consists of.

