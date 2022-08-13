CR7, who gets it? Crazy offer from Arabia

Where will he play next year Cristiano Ronaldo? Many are asking this, he first of all, but one thing seems certain: he will not play for Manchester United. The Portuguese champion had returned to wear the Red Devils jersey last season but the English club has failed to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League and the former Juventus is ready to say goodbye.

His return to United, therefore, was not the happiest and in recent weeks the former Real Madrid has been associated with several teams including the historical rivals of the merengues, namely Barcelona, ​​but also the PSG to make a couple. with Lionel Messi. The former Juventus striker had also been compared to Roma but obviously it was only a market joke. The truth is that at the moment for age and for the required engagement, signing Cristiano Ronaldo really seems like a losing investment.

The insane offer

There is no one in Europe who wants it at the moment Cristiano Ronaldo but from Saudi Arabia they tempt him with a monstrous offer. According to reports from CNN Portugal, a Middle Eastern club would have made a mega proposal: 30 million euros to Manchester United for the card, as well as a two-year deal worth 250 million to the former Juventus player and 25 million in commission to his agent, Mendes.

For the Lusitanian press, however, the mega Arab offer has already been rejected to the sender because according to people very close to him he still wants to compete in great football but above all in Champions League but Manchester United cannot guarantee him. Even Chelsea, who will play the European competition coveted by CR7, have taken some steps to bring him to Stamford Bridge but at the moment everything remains frozen even if the matches remain alive.

The 37-year-old from Funchal is still a Red Devils player and in reality his new manager, Dutchman Ten Hag, is still hoping to be able to coach him: “I’m looking forward to working with him. I have read but what I say is that Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want to win together “, the words of the ex Ajax who hopes for something that seems impossible today. The transfer market will close on 1 September and to date seeing him still with the United shirt seems difficult and his future remains a puzzle: everyone wants him (they would like to) but nobody takes it.