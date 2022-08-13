Could Amber Heard make an adult movie? This is what we know – El Financiero

In recent months, Amber Heard She has abandoned her social networks and has only been known about her through her lawyers, who have made public the last movements of the actress around the trial she held against her ex-husband, Johnny Deppwho ended up winning that legal battle.

For the same, Amber would have to pay the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean a sum of 10.35 million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages, while receiving two million compensation. In past weeks, Elaine BredehoftAmber’s lawyer, said the actress did not have enough money to cover her debt.

Nevertheless, Heard could have received a proposal to work in an adult film in exchange for nine million dollars, which would serve to cover the debt imposed by the Fairfax court in Virginia.

Amber Heard would have received a proposal to make adult films

According to the Australian site PopTopicAmber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, allegedly received a letter from an adult entertainment company called Zen Modelsthat would have offered him the amount of nine million dollars to shoot a tape.

The president of Zen Model Management, Veronica Madjarian, went to the lawyer of the 36-year-old actress to offer her a contract for eight million dollars, plus an additional million what would be a donation in Amber’s name to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“Zen Models is an adult modeling agency and production company. We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production, ”the document would recite, according to the aforementioned medium.

The letter addressed to the lawyer of the actress of Aquaman indicates that such an offer is to help him “solve his problems” alluding to the debt he owes to Johnny Depp.

“This offer is to allow Amber to pay off her debt. with the presumption that he will not prevail with his appeal and take some time away from the negative press that is taking away the notion of living a peaceful life with his family, “said the president of the company.

So far, neither Heard nor Bredehoft have confirmed the information, so we would have to wait for an official position from the actress’s team.