Conor McGregor sends Ronda Rousey a short message after her segment on SmackDown

After her controversial loss at WWE SummerSlam 2022, Ronda Rousey reappeared this Friday on SmackDown, in a segment before the contract signing for the match between Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler in Clash a the Castle, for the Blue Brand Women’s Championship.

In this part of the show, ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ walked out with a bag of money and paid the penalty imposed on her for her actions in the previous Live Premium Event. Behind this, He had a confrontation with the security of the compound and then had a confrontation with his friend Shayna Baszler for what happened. Hence the reaction of several viewers, including former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The video of this segment was published by Ronda Rousey herself on her Instagram account and there, the Irishman, Conor McGregor responded with a “G”.

This ‘G’ is usually for close friends and is used to shorten the expression gangstaaccording to what the portal in urban language reports: www.slang.net.

“A slang term meaning gangster; commonly worn in an urban setting or by teenagers who think they are cool. It appears in many rap songs.”

Here is the video of the segment:

