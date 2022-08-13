Chris Rock doesn’t own Will Smith’s Rolls Royce, but he bought this…

After the most famous slap in the face of cinema, Chris Rock acquired a model that caused the envy of several of his colleagues despite the fact that it is not as ostentatious as Will Smith’s Rolls Royce. Keep reading and find out which model we are talking about!

Will Smith posted a video on social media apologizing to Chris Rock for the slap that took place at the 94th edition of the Oscars. According to US media reports, these apologies would have been an exclusive request of Will’s wifeJada Pinkett, noticing that her online program was having a low number of followers after the Smith family was left in the eye of the hurricane after what happened on the stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

However, Chris Rock himself has ignored the apologies and said he did not feel ready to engage in conversation with the Philadelphia-born actor. Until the time comes, a disturbing tension will continue to reign between the two colleagues. From the public they have not repaired in making comparisons between both actors and focused on the cars that each one has in their garages.

And it is no secret to anyone that Will Smith is a much more recognized character than Rock, so his heritage adds more zeros to the bank account. Nevertheless, the also Stand-Up comedian can boast assets that would be the envy of anyone: like the Bentley Continental GT with which he drives through the streets of Los Angeles.

Although it does not reach the level of exclusivity of the Rolls Royce Ghost By Will Smith, this $250,000 Bentley can also be considered one of the most luxurious cars on the automotive market.. From the British manufacturer they took great care in the production of this model and its 8-cylinder V engine stands out capable of developing about 550 horsepower with a maximum torque of 770 Nm.

Not content with this, this Bentley also boasts of being one of the fastest of the brand thanks to a top speed of 335 kilometers per hour. And if we talk about acceleration, there is only a 3.6-second wait for this British jewel to mark 100 km/h on the speedometer.

