Chris Hemsworth’s favorite superhero

This week, Chris Hemsworth celebrated his 39 years of life. The actor in charge of playing Thor, the god of thunderin the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) goes through a dream present. It is a figure of Hollywood recognized worldwide, with a long way to go in the saga of the most important superheroes in the history of cinema, which also has the pride of being the only one of the protagonists to have had four solo films within the franchise.

Thor: Love and thunder It was the last movie God of Thunder to get to the cinema, with Taika Waititi as director and proof, once again, that Thor He is a character that fits him perfectly. Chris Hemsworth. However, it seems that this artist born in Australia in 1983 would have liked to be another superhero, to the point that he would not even have chosen Marvel if it had depended on him.

Remember that the first time Chris Hemsworth put on the suit Thor It was in 2011, with the first of the films of this character where he was also presented to Tom Hiddleston as Loki in a feature film directed by Kenneth Brangh. Since then, Chris Hemsworth appeared in productions such as avengers, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and many more. In addition, we must add the cameo that she had in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strangewhere he was seen sharing a beer with Stephen Strange.

But who was the character Chris Hemsworth would you have wanted to interpret? In a tender post shared on his social networks, the actor of the MCU He uploaded a photo from when he was very young where he can be seen wearing a sweatshirt from Batman. “My younger self would have been so disappointed in my choices as a superhero.”, he jokingly wrote next to the photograph. In Instagramhis publication received more than 1.8 million likeswhile in your account Twitter they greeted him with another 331 thousand likes.

+The day Chris Hemsworth took revenge on the media

May 11, 2021 marked the tenth anniversary of the launch of Thor in theaters, a film that marked the way for Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth in the MCUwhich at that time did not have much track record and sounded like a long shot from Marvel for some media like vulturewho had chosen headline: “Marvel takes a risk, hires strangers for Thor”. This post was recalled by Hemsworth a decade later with a publication that had a certain tone of revenge: “This year is the tenth anniversary of Thor, when two unknown boys received the keys to the kingdom. It’s been quite a journey and we clearly didn’t age a day.”he wrote in the post where he swept up Marvel and Tom Hiddleston.