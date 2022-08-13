Chris Hemsworth and his childhood mockery with Batman and Thor

Iniesta was “from Madrid at full throttle” and Hemsworth, it seems, from DC. Now, just like the man from La Mancha with the Blaugrana, we know that Hemsworth and Marvel go hand in hand. The actor has been playing the God of Thunder for more than 11 years, has had four solo films and is going for more. He is, in short, the only one of the original Avengers who is still on the front line in the middle of Phase 4, and we would not be surprised to see him in Phase 5. However, we all have a past, a childhood.

We know that Chris Hemsworth has made sure that all three of his children are die-hard fans of their father’s superhero. Half joking half seriously, it is clear that in the house of the Australian and Elsa Pataky, Thor is breathed everywhere. After all, in ‘Thor: Love% Thunder’ most of his family appears in the film and we already know, from Instagam, what only superhero his children can dress up as.

However, it seems that Hemsworth has committed that typical parental hypocrisy that makes you so angry when you are a teenager, discovering that the mother or father who scolds you for doing something at your age did it more and worse. As part of his birthday celebration, the actor decided to confess something to his followers. The actor, just turned 39, shared a child photo in which he is not exactly dressed up as Thor, not even Marvel.

Younger me would be very disappointed in my choice of superhero.

For now, the closest Hemworth has come to being Batman is when we still didn’t know more than the title of ‘Spiderhead’. And no, there he was not wearing a cape, leotards or Batmobile. Surely Marvel fans, and their directors, forgive him. After all, there is no one more loyal to the team than him.

Now we can only hope that there is a photo of Robert Pattinson as Thor…

