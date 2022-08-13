Celebrities with Asperger syndrome: “I couldn’t go to TV interviews” | TV and Show

Asperger syndrome is a condition of the Autism Spectrum Disorder (TEA), one that the World Health Organization stopped using as a proper diagnosis in 2018, but that the vast majority still use given the millions of existing cases prior to the change.

Those who live with her, including young children, have difficulty socializing and decoding body language in other people, holding a conversation or waiting their turn to communicate with them.

However, in the process of maturation, a boy or girl can learn to understand himself better with society. Some so functionally that they dedicate their lives to activities that at the beginning of their lives were unthinkable in their environment.

If we talk about figures known worldwide, it is surprising to find out, through their testimonies, how they built their careers.

Several of them are admired by the masses, but a part of them is unaware of the extra effort involved in their minds to achieve it.

Celebrities and Asperger Syndrome: Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins will be 85 years old next December. His track record as an actor is impressive. There’s no arguing about his level of histrionics in movies that make audiences shudder, no matter when he sees them.

However, few know that to reach the top, the uphill implies this condition.

The Spanish media La Vanguardia collects his testimony, which he offered for the first time 5 years ago, when in his eighth decade of life, he was honest and confirmed that he was diagnosed with that condition of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

At a very late age he received such a conclusion, which led him to understand why he was always lonely, had anger problems and did not fit in with the people with whom he had to interact in various areas of life, including professional.

“I was poorly learning, which left me exposed to ridicule and gave me an inferiority complex. I grew up absolutely convinced that I was stupid.”. In a boarding school, the director of this center told him that he was “desperate”. Hopkins claimed that he gradually developed a “sheer contempt for authority”.

Today his legacy and name, Sir Anthony Hopkins, is not in dispute.

Anthony Hopkins may tonight become the oldest actor to win an Oscar in the main category. It would be the perfect finishing touch for a career that has been full of milestones, but also failures https://t.co/9cxAPk7EeW – THE COUNTRY (@el_pais) April 25, 2021

The actress who dealt with the 00 and with the producers

When in 1984 she starred in “Splash” with the legendary Tom Hanks, the actress Daryl Hanna perceived the world differently. Asperger’s syndrome was the cause of her and in assuming her career, she would pay the price of ignorance in Hollywood.

The famous, also unforgettable for her performance in “Kill Bill”, as the killer nurse Elle Driver, recounted how it is to deal with producers in the midst of such a different way of conceiving the world, which often has no idea what it happens with others.

Val Kilmer’s ex-partner assured that in 2010 she was blacklisted and was not called to perform roles. Her career was harmed by this proceeding. Her internal world was already complicated.

“I never went to TV shows or premieres, going to the Oscars was very difficult for me, I almost fainted walking down the red carpet. I had a lot of social phobia, I felt very uncomfortable”Hanna assured.

In 2020, she was active around the planet, promoting the million mask challenge, making her own and leaving supplies for hospitals. It was the time when supplies were lacking, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

#HappyAprilMovieChallenge April 3 – Favorite movie Nurse Kill Bill Volume 1 (2003) – Daryl Hannah as Nurse Elle pic.twitter.com/4wnEAfQkK1 — Pink Freud (@NudnikShpielkes) April 3, 2020

From Asperger syndrome to Ghostbusters

Dan Aykroyd was 12 years old when he was diagnosed with Asperger’s. It was not a single condition, since the doctors confirmed that he had Tourette’s syndrome, which gives way to involuntary facial movements, often accompanied by strange sounds that people are not able to control.

The opportunity was born from the condition, since those who live this part of the Autism Spectrum Disorder have a fondness for specific topics, to which they can dedicate long hours in their days. Aykroyd’s was more than clear.

“One of my symptoms included my obsession with ghosts and the police. And that’s where the idea for the movie Ghostbusters was born.”Dan remembered.

At 70 years old, this iconic Hollywood figure, born in Ottawa, Canada, continues to write entertainment scripts and participate in praised series, among them, “Working Moms”, playing Kate’s father, a role played by the protagonist of that series, Katherine Reitman.

Tim Burton, his genius and Asperger’s

It was his then partner, Elena Bonham Carter, who knew that there was something more than a very peculiar personality.

She described Tim Burton, the genius behind such gems as “Batman,” “Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” as “focused and obsessive.”

Shortly after, after 13 years of relationship, they separated, but the award-winning director admitted that he had Asperger’s syndrome.

“If you’ve ever had that feeling of loneliness, of being an intruder… it’s something that never goes away. You can be happy or successful, but that feeling … stays with you, ”said the man obsessed with death, who has achieved undeniable world fame.

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter amicably part ways after 13 years together http://t.co/aaA8dLIgs3 pic.twitter.com/8K7KISQsaA – THE COUNTRY (@el_pais) December 23, 2014

Asperger’s and millionaire singer Susan Boyle

Susan Boyle is not the stereotype that the music industry uses to succeed in front of the public with a privileged voice. Struggling with that and with Asperger syndrome is part of her story.

The 63-year-old British singer rose to fame by singing the song “I dreamed a dream” (Les Miserables) on “Britains Got Talent.” It was 2009, when 2 of the 3 members of the jury treated her with indifference and even arrogance, without knowing that they were dealing with a future artist.

Shortly after rising to fame, Boyle told how difficult it was to live, in addition to Asperger’s, with type 2 diabetes.

“I think that from now on people will treat me better because they will understand why I do the things I do,” he said after being honest with the world.

The Spanish newspaper El Mundo published several years ago a little about his life, his sufferings, his most important losses: his father, mother and sister, the latter a victim of aggressive cancer (2015).

Susan Boyle continued to live in social housing in British territory, despite her millionaire earnings (about 30 million dollars), derived from her talent. Her sincerity is, on the other hand, the most valuable.

“I like to have my feet on the ground in which I have put down my roots. I have too many memories here”Susan reflected.

Keanu Reeves: from Asperger to the Matrix?

The international media place Keanu Reeves as one of the most famous artists with Asperger syndrome. However, the protagonist of “Matrix” did not openly acknowledge having this condition.

It is a kind of idealization of social networks, to a solitary behavior, of one of the most beloved entertainment figures on the planet.

His peculiar eternal gesture of affability and melancholy, his simplicity when boarding the New York subway or eating a sandwich in the middle of a public thoroughfare, “confirmed” the diagnosis.

Antena 3 and La Vanguardia, which also mentions the Chilean tennis player Marcelo Ríos among those diagnosed with this syndrome, assure in different installments that Reeves has Asperger’s.

Meanwhile, he continues to captivate with his shy but accurate phrases. Like when on “The Late Show,” he answered Stephen Colbert’s question, what happens after death?

“I know those who love us will miss us”he said, viralizing the reflection.