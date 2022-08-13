Buying Cristiano Ronaldo has become a gesture of charity

The Portuguese champion does not want Manchester United. And for one reason or another the other teams interested in him parade: few still consider him a valid investment for European football.

On Sunday, in Manchester United’s last friendly pre-season, against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo took the field. In the days before the meeting he wanted to specify in a comment to a post on one of his fan pages on Instagram that “the king” would play (“Sunday the king plays”He wrote), but played little – he was substituted at half-time – and immediately left the stadium, before the game was over. The management did not appreciate, Ten Hag publicly criticized him calling the gesture “unacceptable”, but on The Sun we read that the player will not be fined for what happened. The Mirror describes a furious Cristiano Ronaldo (“fury”) at the words of the coach and convinced definitively to find other accommodation for the upcoming season. In recent months he has been associated with many top clubs in the most important leagues in Europe, all participating – unlike Manchester United – in the next edition of the Champions League.

There are two things that made and still make the plot comical, at times grotesque. First of all, the systematic refusal on the part of clubs, coaches and supporters to see Cristiano Ronaldo in his own colors. In the first instance it was Tuchel, coach of the Chelsea, to refuse to work with the Portuguese striker because he did not like him for the game geometry of his team – and in fact Chelsea then closed for Sterling, after having sold Lukaku to Inter. Then it was the turn of the Psg who has staked everything on the renewal of Mbappé’s contract, at least guaranteeing him a future without financial difficulties, a nice gesture. Case in itself Atlético, or rather the fans, who have threatened to return their season tickets en masse in the event of the signing of the Portuguese. In the colchonero environment, the purchase of CR7 would mean not only satisfying the demands of a footballer who is impossible to imagine playing in an athletic style – that is, sacrificing offensive quality for a sort of defensive heroism -, but also welcoming the club’s real football nemesis. at home and in Europe in recent years. And to the supporters of the Atleti – both an example and a warning to the thanks to their players at the end of the return of the quarter-finals of the last Champions League against City, a real battle that saw them then eliminated – it is not worth doing any wrong. Finally the Bayern Monacowhose to Oliver Kahn made it known that Cristiano’s values ​​are not compatible with the philosophy of the club, which has always preferred to avoid greedy signings of players with a long career behind it, which would destabilize the locker room.

Values. It sounds funny to hear that a professional who has made his sporting values ​​the slogan of a career like Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer able to fit into the circle of the greats, which he himself helped to build. It sounds strange that one of the strongest players of all time, certainly the most prolific, now has values ​​that differ so much from those of the sport of which he was an image. One might wonder: what makes two characters who have always called themselves “kings” like Cr7 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic so distant? On the one hand the Swede and the clear merits of him in the rebirth of Milan, on the other a decline that not even the number 7 par excellence of the twenty-first century seems to be able to avoid. Probably the ability to transform: Ronaldo wants to be what he is no longer fundamentally from his arrival at Juventus. The player who guaranteed one goal per game – or more: with Real Madrid, there were 311 goals in 292 games – now guarantees one less man in the construction phase and in the defensive phase, and the teams willing to self-mutilate like that they are few, if any. According to As, Napoli would be willing to welcome him to the city and the same goes for his first football club, Lisbon, a salary permitting.

What transpires is that buying Ronaldo would be more a gesture of charity towards a decadent champion, rather than a winning sports strategy, and there is to find who will want to take on this responsibility or will be able to believe in his swan song. But in any case, and this is the second grotesque point, there are very few who believe that the purchase of Ronaldo is relevant for European football and that on the pitch, because CR7 doesn’t fit on the bench, it can pay off. Beyond the sale of t-shirts, because that is always there.