Britney Spears reappears dancing

Through a video posted on her Instagram, Britney Spears caused a stir in her fans by showing herself in a dance hall practicing a routine.

Fan theories immediately began, because as Spears had already won guardianship of her father, they speculated that it could be the return to the stage of the princess of pop.

In the video post, the singer announced that she would be releasing a new song called “Get Naked.”

While dancing to the rhythm of “Black Out”, millions of fans began to viralize the video, draw conclusions and even provide information on whether it is possible for him to return to the stage.

Among the many publications, there were some that rescued the information published by the “Page Six” page, where they reveal that information about Britney’s plans for her future was leaked.

You might be interested in: The US files a complaint against Mexico for vaquita marina.

The information contemplates the return to the stage and, also, to acting. All this as a result of the favorable context in which he finds himself after his trials for his guardianship.

Fans expect her to return, since Britney Spears has not released a new song since “Glory”, a single that was released 5 years ago.

Next we show you the video.