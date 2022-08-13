Britney Spears hasn’t seen her children in five months

Mexico. American singer Britney Spears He has not seen his two children for five months and it is his lawyer who reveals the reason. According to information in several news portals, it is because they would feel uncomfortable with their presence.

Mark Vincent Kaplan, lawyer for Kevin Federline, the latter ex-husband of Britney Spears, makes public that she would have a bad relationship with her children Sean Preston and Jayden, 16 and 15 years old, respectively.

The same lawyer said that he spoke with Kevin after Britney published in a story how her relationship with her children is, and stated that her client has never spoken badly to minors about the artist.

Britney Spears and her two children. Instagram photo @britneyspears

“He says the boys have made the decision to stay away from her on their own,” mentions the lawyer, who also points out that Sean and Jayden haven’t had a single night with Spears in years.

Mark Vincent assures that Kevin did not feel comfortable that the children went to the house of Britney Spears without supervision after the conversations he had with the minors, so they had to put a person to be present when the children were with her.

On the TMZ portal it is reported that Mark Vicent Kaplan also makes public that Federline believes that the children love their mother, but at the moment they are angry with her, they already make their own decisions and they have chosen not to see their mom, at least for now.

We recommend you read: