body language and cameras betray him

In Brentford’s 4-0 at Manchester United there was no glory for Cristiano Ronaldo, more and more foreign body in the Red Devils home.

It is strange to see the Manchester United at the bottom of the ranking in Premier League. The 4-0 at Brentford further exposed the limits of ten Hag’s line-up, who had been beaten at Old Trafford by Brighton in their first season. A disaster for the Red Devils, with the Dutch manager who without too many words spoke of a “garbage” performance. Obviously eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo, in the first season as owner. He is experiencing a real CR7 nightmare

Cristiano would like to be anywhere except at United. This is what transpires from the body language of the Portuguese footballer, on another bad day in this complicated first part of the season. It is no mystery his desire to leave Old Trafford, which however clashes with the plans of the club not willing to sell him. So all that remains for the former Real and Juve striker is to try to give his all on the pitch, but so far without luck. On the contrary, with a lost ball he set the stage for the action that led to the goal of the home side’s advantage.

In a short time, Manchester found themselves three goals down, and the cameras lingered right on the striker who he appeared alone and desperate. Away from his teammates, and forced to see the red and white players celebrate, Ronaldo let himself go to despair. The attacker seemed almost on the verge of tears, probably struggling with the helplessness of not being able to revive the fortunes of him.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the stadium while Manchester are playing: it lasted 45 minutes

In short, the Portuguese seems like a foreign body, with things going even worse judging by the result of 4-0. After the final whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo was immortalized during a conciliabolo with someone on his bench, probably Steve McLaren, ten Hag collaborator. According to rumors from across the Channel, CR7 refused to go under the guest sector to greet his fans, as did the other teammates. Here then is the sad walk, with a dark expression to the tunnel of the changing rooms. A few five to teammates and members of the bench, without even looking ten Hag in the face. Another negative sign of a relationship that has not taken off.