Ballon d’Or, there is no Messi in the list of finalists – Football

There is Lionel Messi, who has won it seven times, in the list of thirty finalists for the Golden Ball that this year, due to the World Cup in Qatar (20 November-18 December) will be assigned in advance, or on 17 October. In addition to the Pulce, the name of another PSG star is missing, that Neymar who did not shine particularly last season. In the list of 30 who will compete for the prize for which Karim Benzema of Real Madrid is very favorite, there are not even Italian players, while the only representatives of Serie A are Juventus Vlahovic and Milan fans Maignan and Rafael Leao.

This is the list, which also includes the name of Cristiano Ronaldo: Benzema, Courtois, Vinicius Junior, Modric and Casemiro (Real Madrid), Rudiger (Chelsea / Real Madrid), Nkunku (Leipzig), Van Dijk, Salah, Luis Diaz, Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Nuñez (Benfica / Liverpool), Mané (Liverpool / Bayern Munich), Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Lewandowski (Bayern Munich / Barcelona), Son and Kane (Tottenham), Haller (Ajax / Borussia Dortmund), Haaland (Borussia Dortmund / Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Vlahovic (Fiorentina / Juventus), Maignan , Rafael Leao (Milan).

There are no Italian players, nor Serie A representatives, even in the list of ten finalists for the Kopa award, which crowns the best young player of the season. The contenders for the trophy will in fact be Adeyemi (Salzburg / Borussia Dortmund), Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Camavinga (Real Madrid), Gavi (Barcelona), Gravenberch (Ajax / Bayern Munich), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Musiala ( Bayern Munich), Gvardiol (Leipzig), Saka (Arsenal) and Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen). Milan’s Frenchman Mike Maignan is in contention for the Yashin award as best goalkeeper, but has nine rivals such as Alisson (Liverpool), Bono (Sevilla), Courtois (Real Madrid), Ederson (Manchester City), Lloris (Tottenham) ), Mendy (Chelsea), Neuer (Bayern Munich), Oblak (Atletico Madrid) and Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt).