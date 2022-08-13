Ballon d’Or, Messi and Neymar out among the squads. No Italian

Candidates for the 2022 Ballon d’Or have been revealed. France Football lists all the names likely to take home the coveted prize, and sensationally leaves out Lionel Messi, defending champion e seven-time award winner, like that how Neymar teammate at PSG.

Of course the big favorite is Karim Benzema winner of all that was up for grabs in Spain and Europe, on the list with five teammates: Courtois, Vinicius Jr, Modric, Casemiro and Rüdiger.

Among the nominees, for the eighteenth consecutive time, there is Cristiano Ronaldo. While the Juventus player was nominated for the Italian team Vlahovic and the Rossoneri Leao And Maignan (finalist also for the Yashin Trophy). However, there is no Italian present.