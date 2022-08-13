Ballon d’Or, Messi and Neymar out among the squads. No Italian
Candidates for the 2022 Ballon d’Or have been revealed. France Football lists all the names likely to take home the coveted prize, and sensationally leaves out Lionel Messi, defending champion e seven-time award winner, like that how Neymar teammate at PSG.
Of course the big favorite is Karim Benzema winner of all that was up for grabs in Spain and Europe, on the list with five teammates: Courtois, Vinicius Jr, Modric, Casemiro and Rüdiger.
Among the nominees, for the eighteenth consecutive time, there is Cristiano Ronaldo. While the Juventus player was nominated for the Italian team Vlahovic and the Rossoneri Leao And Maignan (finalist also for the Yashin Trophy). However, there is no Italian present.
HERE ARE THE NAMES OF THE CANDIDATES FOR THE BALLOON D’ORO:
Karim BENZEMA (Real Madrid)
Mohamed SALAH (Liverpool)
Rafael LEAO (AC Milan)
Joshua KIMMICH (Bayern Monaco)
Christopher NKUNKU (RB Leipzig)
Thibaut COURTOIS (Real Madrid)
Trent ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (Liverpool)
VINICIUS JR (Real Madrid)
BERNARDO SILVA (Manchester City)
Luis DÍAZ (Liverpool)
Robert LEWANDOWSKI (Bayern Munich then FC Barcelona)
FABINHO (Liverpool)
Riyadh MAHREZ (Manchester City)
Heung-min SON (Tottenham)
CASEMIRO (Real Madrid)
Phil FODEN (Manchester City)
Harry KANE (Tottenham)
Sadio MANÉ (Liverpool then Bayern Munich)
Darwin NUNEZ (Benfica puis Liverpool)
Mike MAIGNAN (AC Milan)
Kevin DE BRUYNE (Manchester City)
Sébastien HALLER (Ajax then Borussia Dortmund)
Luka MODRIC (Real Madrid)
Christian RONALDO (Manchester United)
Antonio RÜDIGER (Chelsea then Real Madrid)
Joao CANCEL (Manchester City)
Erling HAALAND (Borussia Dortmund then Manchester City)
Kylian MBAPPÉ (Psg)
Virgil VAN DIJK (Liverpool)
Dusan VLAHOVIC (Fiorentina then Juventus)
YASHIN TROPHY CANDIDATES (best goalkeeper)
ALISSON Becker (Liverpool)
Yassine BOUNOU (Sevilla FC)
Thibaut COURTOIS (Real Madrid)
EDERSON (Manchester City)
Hugo LLORIS (Tottenham)
Mike MAIGNAN (AC Milan)
Édouard MENDY (Chelsea)
Manuel NEUER (Bayern Monaco)
Jan OBLAK (Atlético de Madrid)
Kevin TRAPP (Eintracht Frankfurt)
KOPA TROPHY CANDIDATES (best player under 21)
Karim ADEYEMI (RB Salzburg then Borussia Dortmund)
Jude BELLINGHAM (Borussia Dortmund)
Eduardo CAMAVINGA (Real Madrid)
GAVI (FC Barcelona)
Ryan GRAVENBERCH (Ajax then Bayern Munich)
Josko GVARDIOL (RB Leipzig)
Nuno MENDES (Sporting Portugal then Psg)
Jamal MUSIC (Bayern Monaco)
Bukayo SAKA (Arsenal)
Florian WIRTZ (Bayer Leverkusen)
CANDIDATE FEMALE GOLD BALLOON
Selma BACHA (Lyon)
Aitana BONMATI (FC Barcelona)
Millie BRIGHT (Chelsea)
Lucy BRONZE (Manchester City then FC Barcelona)
Kadidiatou DIANI (Psg)
Christiane ENDLER (Lyon)
Ada HEGERBERG (Lyon)
Maria Antonietta KATOTO (Psg)
Sam KERR (AUS, Chelsea)
Catarina MACARIO (Lyon)
Beth MEAD (Arsenal)
Vivianne MYEDEMA (Arsenal)
Alex MORGAN (Orlando Pride then San Diego Wave)
Lena OBERDORF (VfL Wolfsburg)
Asisat OSHOALA (FC Barcelona)
Alexandra POPP (VfL Wolfsburg)
Alexia PUTELLAS (FC Barcelona)
Wendie RENARD (Lyon)
Trinity RODMAN (Washington Spirit)
Fridolina ROLFÖ (FC Barcelona)
