At what time to see the possible debut of Santiago Giménez with Feyenoord exclusively on Star +?

Feyenoord will play their first home game of the 2022-23 Eredivisie season against Heerenveen on Saturday 13 August

The front Santiago Gimenez completed all the necessary paperwork in the Netherlands in order to be eligible for Feyenoord in the club’s next match in the Eredivisie, against Heerenveen on the second date of the championship, which could mark the debut in tulip football for the 21-year-old Mexican attacker.

On the first date of the Eredivisie, Santiago Gimenez watched from the stands as his club beat Vitesse 5-2, thanks to goals from Patrik Walemark (31’9, Danilo (41′, 66′), Javairo Dilrosun (61′), and Lutsharel Geertruida (69′). ).

For the second date of the Dutch championship and as leader of the championship thanks to the goal difference, Feyenoord will receive the Heerenveen on Saturday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m. (GMT -5) and you can enjoy the duel exclusively through Star +.

Santiago Gimenez arrived at Feyenoord from Blue Crossthe club that formed him and with which he made his debut in 2019, to sign a contract with the ‘Legión’ until the summer of 2026, in one of the most notorious transfers within the MX League, as they signed the top scorer of the tournament with five goals in the same number of games. It is worth mentioning that two weeks after his signing, he is still at the top of the individual scoring table.

Santiago Gimenez @feyenoord

Santiago Gimenez was the bet of the directive in Blue Cross to be an offensive benchmark for the squad, so it was not easy for the club to part with his services, but they showed support for the striker to fulfill the dream of playing in the “Old Continent” in the search for consolidation as a Mexican player.

The gunner, who helped Blue Cross to break more than two decades of drought without league championships by obtaining Clausura 2021, he stated that he was not afraid to leave the team in which he was a star to seek a place in the Feyenoord.

“I had a great time here, but I can transfer that to my new team, regardless of the moment I couldn’t miss the train to go to Europe. A European team wanted me and I couldn’t miss this opportunity,” he stressed.

Gimenez He assured that he did not speak with the coach Gerardo Martino about the decision to go to play in the Dutch league, although he accepted that he had previously discussed his dreams with the Argentine coach.

“I have not spoken with Professor Gerardo Martino. I spoke with him before, he is very wise and that is why I always asked for his advice.”

The 21-year-old striker, who was the top scorer in the Mexican league with five goals in the 2022 Apertura, is confident that this change will not take away his chance to attend this year’s Qatar World Cup.

“In the national team I see myself as someone who defends the shirt to the death, I am always positive and I think I will be in the World Cup; I want to be there and I can say that I am going to achieve it,” he said.