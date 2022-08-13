Ariana DeBose: everything you need to know about her

To say that Ariana DeBose it is actressit would be to delete several stars from your talent. Ariana is what is called a ‘triple threat’ – or fourth if we count his impeccable sense of humor, fifth if we take into account his passion for humanitarian causes or even sixth if we count that his style is totally enviable. Anyway, DeBose overflows authenticity in all aspects and his victory in the oscars 2022 it’s just another achievement that he more than deserved.

Who is Ariana DeBose?

Ariana was born in North Carolina, on January 25, 1991 and since she was little her interest in the arts led her to fight for a career in the world of dance. After studying at the CC & Co. Dance Complex in her hometown, she decided to embark on her first venture into the world of entertainment and compete in ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ in 2009. Though Ariana DeBose (who is considered one of the most talented actresses in recent years) He did not take the first prize, but he did finish in the top 20 of the contestants, which opened the doors to many other opportunities.

Since she was a girl, she had an incredible passion for dance. Instagram @takishahair

How did Ariana’s career start?

After her career took her to be a professional dancer, DeBose he worked very hard to master other disciplines such as singing and acting. After getting several auditions, the interpreter managed to obtain several important roles in regional works for example ‘Nautica’ of the musical ‘Hairspray’ in North Carolina. Playing that role led to Ariana direct to Broadway and gave the actress the opportunity to appear on her first national theater tour.

What Broadway productions has DeBose appeared in?

No doubt Ariana is made for the stage and her presence in Broadway It has been nothing but extraordinary. Among the most important roles that the actress has performed are: ‘Eponine’ in Les Misérables, ‘Leading Player’ in Pippin and ‘Jane’ in A Bronx Tale.

But one of the most important roles in the career of Ariana DeBose and what managed to launch her officially to stardom was her appearance in the musical ‘hamilton‘. The interpreter was part of the original cast of the play and played one of the most important roles in the production: ‘The Bullet’. With one of the most notable choreographies of the entire work, Ariana plays the bullet with which Aaron Burr kills Alexander Hamilton. This participation gave the actress her first nomination for a most notable award, ‘The Astaire’ for her dancing abilities.