Anna Kendrick flaunts her curves in a swimsuit – Inquisitr





is an Oscar and Tony nominated actress known for a wide variety of appearances on both the small screen and the big screen that have cemented her unofficial status as ‘American Sweetheart.’

Her star rose once she starred opposite George Clooney, and she’s been climbing roses ever since! Adept at handling comedic or dramatic roles, there seems to be nothing this 36-year-old can’t do! With a plethora of upcoming features on her to-do list and a penchant for promoting them on her Instagram account to her 21.7 million fans, Anna aims to please and rarely fails!

Anna is not just a comedic name in the industry known for her roles as supporting characters and sometimes even as the star. She is also known for her savvy fashion sense on red carpets all over the world when her movies premiere or just when she spends time resting and relaxing.

Wearing a pink one-piece swimsuit, the singer-actress strikes the perfect chord between demure, sweet, sexy and sparkly. It’s clear that Anna knows her angles and how to maximize them, and the color is perfect!

A self-proclaimed nerd, Anna isn’t shy about where her interests lie. She’s the host of an annual Lord of the Rings marathon that fans would surely watch if they could! Other favorites of the actress include Star Wars, Harry Potter and Game of Thrones. We’re sure Anna is excited about the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff debuting soon on HBO!

He’s been in a few blockbusters, but it was the indie movie Rocket Science that first caught his eye. As Ginny Ryerson, she caught the eye of Edgar Wright and Jason Reitman, both directors who ended up casting her in the films that made her a household name – In the air Y Scott Pilgrim against the world.

Aside from her Instagram account, Anna is also quite active on Twitter, with some of her tweets being considered gold. In so many posts, she comes across as the girl next door that anyone can relate to and this is one of her most endearing qualities.



