An all-Japanese ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ movie? This is how your director wants it

Since co-directing with David Leitch the first John Wickall efforts of Chad Stahelsky as a filmmaker they have limited themselves to the saga in which he stars Keanu Reeves. Stahelski, a former stunt double as Leitch, has been behind the scenes of all the installments including the last one, which is currently filming with a view to being released on March 24, 2023. But although John Wick: Chapter 4 still aiming to keep him busy for a while, Stahelski is planning his first film as a director outside of Baba Yaga, and this is the adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima.

Sucker Punch released this successful video game in 2020, centered on a samurai who had to save the island of Tsushima from the Mongol invasion. The homage he confessed to akira kurosawa and its impressive graphic section captivated the players, and among them it is possible to include Stahelski himself. Who has won the trust of Sony and its new division dedicated to video game films (PlayStation Productions), even if it has some ideas that would make development difficult. interviewed in ColliderStahelski has confessed that he would love for the film by Ghost of Tsushima It will be shot entirely in Japanese.





That is, with a script spoken in this language, and with the entire cast sharing this origin. This would adjust to what is shown by the video game in addition to reacting to the historical problems that Hollywood has had when cultivating the yellow face or the whitewashing. Wants “a full Japanese cast, in Japanese”. “Sony agrees to support us on that. I have been going to Japan since I was 16 years old. I love the country, the people, the language”, says Stahelski, describing himself as a total admirer of Japanese culture. However, he understands that this effort would bring viability problems to Ghost of Tsushima.

“No one is going to give me $200 million to make a blockbuster where no English is spoken, and I understand that. So I have to be smart and figure out what fits what the studio wants to still get what I want from her. It is a challenge”. Stahelski knows that he must come up with a story compelling enough for Sony to agree to the film being shown with subtitles, while he believes that this is the perfect time to make plays like this: freaks like parasites either the squid game They point out that the Western public no longer has any qualms about speaking a language other than English.

