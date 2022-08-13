Amber Heard was seen in Israel with expelled court friend Eve Barlow

Llast week, Amber Heard was seen in Israel having dinner in a cafe in Tel Aviv with the journalist Eve Barlowone of his staunchest supporters who was barred from participating in the highly publicized libel trial of Johnny Depp.

Reports state that on August 1, Heard, 36, was sitting at a table outside with Barlow. After being caught tweeting and texting from the front row, which is designated for lawyers, Barlow was ejected from the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom in April by attorneys for Depp.

The lawyers of Johnny Depp they managed to Barlow was permanently excluded from the process for disobeying a court order prohibiting the use of the telephone.

However, during the trial in the Fairfax County Circuit Court, Barlow continued tweeting incessant messages of support for heard outside the courtroom.

The former editor of the revered music publication NME and contributor to New York magazine denounced supporters of Depp as misogynists and abusers. online, Barlow has been brutally attacked by supporters of Depp.

Amber Heard’s trip to Israel

heard visited Halper’s Books in Tel Aviv on August 2 while visiting the Holy Land, where she spent nearly an hour perusing the shelves with her young daughter, Oonagh Paige Heardaccording to store owner JC Halper.

The actress of “Aquaman“I bought the book Halper“The Bibliomaniacs: Tales from a Tel Aviv Bookeller,” and he shared a photo of her on Facebook.

“Now dip your big toe into the cesspool of dispute between Johnny and Amber and state a couple of facts in favor of Amber“, he wrote in a Facebook post. “She is a great supporter of Israel, Jews and the cause of Israel… and expresses it by wearing a gold Jewish star around her neck.”

Since her memorable court case, Heard has kept a low profile. On 1st June, Depp obtained a $10.35 million judgment against him after a six-week, nationally televised trial that exposed the most private aspects of the feuding couple.

heard was found guilty of defaming her ex-husband in an opinion piece of the Washington Post 2018 in which she claimed to be the victim of domestic abuse by a seven-person jury.