AJ Styles wittily responds to a proposal to be The Young Bucks’ partner

At an autograph signing, a fan asked AJ Styles if he didn’t miss The Young Bucks, to which the Raw superstar replied yes, as did many of his friends. This one, follower, asked him if he knew that his old friends at the Bullet Club were looking for a partner for the next edition of AEW Dynamite, to which the ‘Phenomenal’ replied the following:

“Why don’t they come to WWE?”

It should be remembered that in 2016, When AJ Styles landed in WWE, he tried to bring the famous couple of The Young Bucks to the company. On that occasion, given this information, the brothers Matt and Nick Jackson stated:

“As AJ was about to leave, he pulled us aside before anyone knew anything and asked us about our contracts. At the time, it was December and we had just signed, we signed in November. He was like, ‘Did they do it? Ughhh.’ The idea was that he was going to try to get us to go out next to him and be the guys next to him. If we had never signed, there is a great possibility that we would have left Raw next to AJ”.

Now, AJ Styles has a title match for the WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley next Monday. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks continue to search for the missing piece for the confrontation, next Wednesday, against the Ungovernable Faction (Andrade El idol, Rush and Dragon Lee), in the first round for the AEW World Trios Championship.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the WWE news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.