After the debut against Cristiano Ronaldo and the Europa League here is a new mission in Puglia

The Chivassese Luca Falbo in the 2022-2023 season he will wear the Monopoli shirt, in Group C of Serie C. A new adventure therefore for the 2000 class that is detached from the “parent company” Lazio (the contract expired in 2023), moving permanently to the Apulian club from habituée years of the third series. Falbo had made his Serie A debut (against Juventus of Cristiano Ronaldo on 20 July 2020 at the Stadium) and in the Europa League in the 2019-2020 season (against Rennes on 12 December 2019) before going on loan to Viterbese in Serie C in the 2020-2021 season. In the last championship he was added to the first team of Maurizio Sarri where he never took the field. Now a new adventure in an ambitious club (the Canavese is also part of it Mattia Rolando Eugiojust to stay on the subject of Piedmontese footballers ed) who has already started preparing for a few weeks at a good pace and is always followed by a good number of fans, since the public in southern Italy is always very passionate .

The post on facebook on the official Monopoli page announcing the arrival of Luca Falbo in the team

Falbo he grows up in football at the “Pastore” of Chivasso where he plays for a couple of years in the First Kicks until at the age of 8 during a tournament in Leinì he is noticed by Silvano Benedetti, at the time technical manager of the Turin Football School who wanted to bring him in the grenade. Then the transfer of the family to Rome for work at the time of middle school, and the choice of Roma to continue dreaming in the world of professional youth teams (at the time the Giallorossi nursery was directed by Bruno Conti). The last year with the Capitoline club is that of the Under 17 team while in the Primavera Falbo he goes to Lazio where he has the chance to make his debut in the first team, realizing a great dream. The reality of the moment will see him now elbowing in the third series, an experience that he already knows having lived in Viterbo 2 seasons ago. In a difficult championship such as that of Group C of Serie C he at the time he had totaled 19 tokens, with the hitch of some physical problem that had made him miss a few too many games.

Luca Falbo at the time of the Roma youth teams, played in the Giallorossi until the Under 17 team

Definitely an adventure less under the spotlight than that of the previous season, but profitable to better understand how the “football of the greats” works in a tournament that saw many “decayed noble” squares at the starting line such as Palermo, Bari, Catania, Avellino , Catanzaro and Foggia, and which was won by Ternana to the sound of records. The Viterbese had concluded the championship with a calm salvation settling in 12th place with 40 points. For Falbo the watershed was the game of December 20 won 3-0 at Casertana’s home. In fact, an injury had removed him from the “rotations” of Viterbese and made him return to the field only on February 21 against Vibonese. In terms of ownership, the first useful game was that of March 3 away to Pagani. The end of the season, on the other hand, was a bit stingy with satisfactions with a few too many benchs but closed with a last presence as a starter against Teramo. Which was also the last official match played so far by the Chivassese talent. Ready at this point for the new adventure in Monopoli.