3 NETFLIX Movies That Break VIEWS Records And Are Killing August

So far this year, a large number of film productions have been released in Netflixhowever, while some have passed without pain or glory, others have become great successes, among them there are several that were recently added to the catalog, so in case you have not seen them yet, then you can know which are the 3 films of Netflix that they break record of views and they are rampaging in August.

The following filmsfound in the extensive catalog of the popular streaming platform, are rampaging during this month of August because they feature compelling stories, plus they tackle some of our subscribers’ favorite genres like action, drama, and romance.

Another reason why they are breaking records of views these tapes available in Netflixis that among its protagonists there are famous actors such as Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Denzel Washington, who are regularly a guarantee to turn the films in which they participate into a success.

Movies on Netflix that break viewing records and are sweeping August

One of the romantic tapes more views so far this year is this story that narrates the way in which two totally different people are related, since it is a sign that love can be presented in a mysterious way, since the two protagonists apparently have no intention of getting romantically involved , but at an unexpected moment they find it necessary to marry for the benefit of both. Although it seems like a situation that could be under control, everything is getting more and more complicated, leading them to suffer serious consequences.

Since its premiere a few weeks ago in Netflixthis action film starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is rampaging and it has remained in trend, because its interesting espionage plot tells how a CIA agent becomes an enemy of the agency by discovering compromising secrets. Due to this, the one who will be in charge of hunting him will be a former partner with whom he worked side by side, although this is not the only reason that motivates his former partner to capture him.

Due to its dramatic narrative, this movie starring Denzel Washington has become one of the most views on the platform, as subscribers stay tuned to the events that occur after a plane pilot becomes a national hero after saving dozens of lives in an emergency landing. However, everything can change after an investigation of the accident is made and the protagonist’s dark lifestyle comes to light.