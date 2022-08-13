3 cars in memory of Anne Heche

Anne Heche died at the age of 53 after an accident that had left her in a coma for a week. Next, our memory of the actress to pay tribute to her memory.

Anne Heche He died at the age of 53 after spending a week hospitalized due to the road accident that occurred in Los Angeles. With a filmography of more than thirty feature films, the actress had to deal with the stigma and repeated marginalization of the studios that her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres generated in the film industry.

Despite his professional setbacks, he has left us memorable performances in films such as six days and seven nights along with Harrison Ford, Donnie Brasco with Johnny Depp return to paradise alongside Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix and other films through which we pay homage below with three cars with which he knew how to share filming:

1) 1988 Jeep Cherokee

1988 Volcano Jeep Cherokee. Source: IMCDB.

A Jeep Cherokee it appears in volcano, the 1997 film in which Anne Heche stars alongside Tommy Lee Jones. The automotive “cast” is extensive in this film, but the 1988 model integrates this list as a tribute to the origin of its name -the Cherokee atomic bomb of Operation Redwing- and its similarity of concepts with the film where fire is everything.

2) BMW 525i 1989

John Q’s 1989 BMW 525i. Source: IMCDb.

The first scene of John Q. (2002) is transcendental for the outcome of the film starring Denzel Washington and there the key is a BMW 525i model 1989. Anne Heche plays the cold director of the hospital where the plot takes place.

3) Volvo 740 1989

Volvo 740 1989 from Psycho. Source: IMCDB.

We close with the remake of Psychosis released in 1998 where Anne Heche plays the iconic character that Janet Leigh had already popularized in the 1960 version of Alfred Hitchcock: Marion Crane. The first scenes so full of suspense, a Volvo 740 1989 gets the attention of the cameras.

The physical loss of Anne Heche caused a consternation that nobody expected in Hollywood, much less in her social and family environment, to whom, from Tork, we offer our condolences and our memory of the actress with this article in her memory.