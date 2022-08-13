250 million euros for two years

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a team. And it mustn’t be easy for him to say no to the offer from Arabia. Indeed, after having cut ties with Manchester United by not showing up at the summer gathering, CR7 is looking for another club in Europe. Many names have been made – from Chelsea to Bayern, from Roma to Barcelona – but none of these teams came to put on the table a concrete and “heavy” proposal like the one that came from Saudi Arabia. According to information from TVI and CNN Portuguesa, the Portuguese star received an offer of 300 million euros to play for two seasons in Arabiawith a club whose name is unknown.

The maxi offer

The 300 million would be distributed as follows: 30 to Manchester United for the sale, 250 for the player in two seasons and the remaining 20 million for intermediaries. But, however golden, CR7 still does not feel ready for a minor stage and, indeed, would like to play at least another season in the elite of European football. So right now he’s not thinking of accepting the astronomical offer. With the World Cup in Qatar at the gates, the Portuguese champion is still confident that one of the great European clubs that have contacted him will step forward seriously.