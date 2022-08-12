Zoquipan Hospital promotes preventive medicine – El Occidental

The General Hospital of the West holds the first Comprehensive Health Fair “1, 2, 3 for your health”, this Friday it will carry out preventive medicine actions and free tests.

The services offered are: laboratory blood tests (lipid profile, thyroid profile, BH, QS, prostate-specific antigen and glycosylated hemoglobin), mammography, Pap smear and colposcopy, and vasectomies.

This morning, in @hzoquipan We inaugurated the first Comprehensive Health Fair 1,2,3 for your health!, with preventive medicine services and free exams, today and tomorrow, August 12, bringing health services to prevent, and give early attention to possible ailments. pic.twitter.com/3rT48yCK2M – Secretary of Health Jalisco (@saludjalisco) August 12, 2022

We recommend you:

As well as detection of prostate and testicular cancer, dentistry service, family planning advice, vaccination module for children and adults, preventive medicine services, nutritional control, urology and urogynecology and blood pressure measurement, weight and height measurement.

During the inauguration, the head of the General Strategic Coordination of Social Development of the Government of Jalisco, Anna Bárbara Casillas García, pointed out that economic resources are a limitation for the population to go to preventive services, in addition to the fact that there is “a social barrier and /or mental”.

“That is why I think it is very important that today such a well-known hospital makes these efforts to bring preventive services closer to the population.”

The official stressed that the services of this fair are aimed at the general population free of charge, with or without social security, through medical appointments with which, in addition, the waiting time is reduced.

For his part, the Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, pointed out the importance of promoting health and having a culture of self-care.

The promotion of health, the maintenance of health must be the primary objective throughout the sectorFernando Petersen Aranguren, Secretary of Health

He added that the hospital known as Zoquipan has to be a point of reference for health and not just for illness.