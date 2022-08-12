Zara’s Aniston dress (by Jennifer) will be worn with heels but ask for some Converse

Yes Jennifer Aniston He’s been perfecting his style for over 30 years, we’ve spent (almost) as long analyzing and loving it. Moreover, if we were to assess it, his exercise would always have an outstanding performance. If we used the method of the 3 words that we discovered thanks to TikTok, its style could be defined as minimalist, elegant and relaxedand as a star there would be, of course, a black dress.

Jennifer Aniston’s best looks

Come on, the endless declensions of the black dress that she has worn over the years we already have them well deciphered. But there is no doubt that the one that most makes us think of Jennifer is the shorter version and with less shrillness of history And for our good luck, this summer 2022 we can find it in Zara.

This is what the 2022 version Aniston dress looks like.

made in jeansfitted to the body, with strapless neckline, this is the black dress from Zara that has made us travel back in time and imagine ourselves inside the wardrobe of the actress who gave life to Rachel Green. As classic as it is fashionable, and that, like all the trends of 2002 that are already among us, has all the potential to be one of the most watched of the season. Moreover, its user manual is very easy to write: