you will no longer be able to take screenshots of photos

WhatsApp is one of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, whether to send photos, videos, voice memos, make video callsetc.

One of the many advantages that the platform has is that it is constantly being updated to add new features and tools. Some of the new features that the application will add were recently announced.

WhatsApp will put a lock on photos

In order to prevent other people from taking screenshots of the photos or videos you send, the platform will add a “lock”. Next we tell you how you can activate it, take note.

In order to activate this option, what you must do is that before sending an image or video, click on the number “1” that will appear next to the sending arrow.

In this way, when the recipient receives the photo, they will be informed that it is a “one-time” shipment, which means that they can only open it once.

The advantage is that this lock blocks the possibility that the person you are sending it to can take a screenshot to save in sending.

Finally, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta and owner of WhatsApp, pointed out that they will continue to create new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and confidential as face-to-face conversations.

