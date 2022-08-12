Women’s tricolor goes for a miracle

Expecting a victory for the women’s national team today against its counterpart in the United States is like dreaming of winning the lottery jackpot without buying a little bit, but it is also very true that great feats have been seen in world football and happen would be the only way that our country could stay alive to aspire to a playoff.

However, when checking out the impressive numbers of the North Americans in World Cup qualifiers, they have been invincible, so tonight they are widely favored over the Aztecs who have just lost to Jamaica and Haiti.

Honestly, the only way we see that the tricolor can overcome the stars and stripes box is for them to play the perfect game of their lives and for their rival to come out in their worst version and to experience the great miracle of the pre-world championship that will take place celebrate in Monterey.

In fact, all the Mexican fans are already convinced that this day Mexican soccer will suffer another great failure. The first two most recent were that of the men’s tricolor in the Gold Cup and that of the sub.20 category that was left without the World Cup and Olympic Games. So, the least we can ask of the players from the home eleven is that today, before the powerful squad they are facing, if they are going to lose, that they do it with dignity and if they win, then we will celebrate with great joy.

DEBUT. For this same night, the Chivas team in the MX Women’s League begins the defense of its crown by receiving Tijuana in its Akron stadium.

The rojiblancas come from winning the league title and the champions of the previous edition, defeating Rayadas del Monterrey in both finals and want to start off on the right foot, although we must point out that the border team had a very good end to the season and will be a hard rival for the tapas.

It is worth mentioning that the first surprise of this nascent season has already occurred, with the 1-0 victory of the Atlas over the UANL Amazonas, the team that has won the most titles in the short life of this circuit.

Let’s go rojiblancas, tell him by putting the sample to the men’s team that he already started quite weak in the first division tournament.

