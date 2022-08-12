‘With gray hair and crazy’: trapped in another body

The protagonist of Katie Aselton’s film feels like a 70-year-old woman trapped in a 30-year-old body

With gray hair and crazywhich takes its Spanish title from the famous cross-dressing comedy by billy wilder with Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis Y Jack Lemonit’s like a feminine key variation of Big, that fantastic eighties comedy in which a teenager, tired of being ignored by the elders, found a way to physically become an adult, while still thinking and behaving like a child. In the film of katie aselton It is about a frustrated 30-year-old writer who, due to the great emotional connection with her modern grandmother, whom we see in the initial images of the film exerting a great influence on her granddaughter, wishes to be 70 years old for different reasons. to which he wielded Tom Hanks in Big to get bigger all of a sudden.

The girl also sees her desires fulfilled, although she soon realizes that one thing is the desire, and quite another the reality. the young elizabeth lail happens to be the Diane Keaton and the Edenic and mythologized images that I had of older ladies chatting amicably over a plate of pancakes, stuffed into cozy wool sweaters, do not correspond to the fantastic situation that I begin to face inside an older body. The protagonist feels like a 70-year-old woman trapped in a 30-year-old body.

After an experiment gone wrong during a bachelorette weekend, reborn like a 70-year-old woman who perhaps wants to be 30 again. In this process, a comedy that is not at all naughty is installed that reflects, without too much commitment, on generational gaps.

‘With gray hair and crazy’ Address: katie aselton Interpreters: Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail, Wendie Malick Year: 2022 Premiere: August 12, 2022 ★★

