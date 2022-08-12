why they don’t – Corriere.it

from Candida Morvillo

Asexuals and white marriages. The expert: “Today less sex also because of social networks.” The latest survey on the sexual behavior of Italians: 1.6 million people between 18 and 40 have never had full intercourse

Justin Bieber had started200 million records sold, 250 million followers and a marriage with



Hailey Baldwin

having arrived chaste on their wedding day. It was 2019, he was 24 years old, the model 22, and they had only been engaged for three months: the abstinence had been short, but it was enough to send young people a global message that downsized today’s immanence of sex. Then last year, Sangiovann

the18, 140 million streams in a few weeks for his first Ep, e Giulia Stabile, 19, dancer, winners of Amici 2021, tell each other and she is asked: “How was the first time?” Giulia replies that she hadn’t been there yet. “Love can also be made without touching each other, staying close, talking to each other”, he adds (read the interview with Sabrina Colle, Vittorio Sgarbi’s girlfriend). These are small signs that the tendency to have less sex or to do without sex is gaining ground among young people.

Everything around us speaks of bodies and eros, yet … On the one hand, there is the social bombardment of hypererotic influencers, online porn with 89 per cent of young people who regularly watch it according to an estimate by the Fondazione Foresta di Padova, and then the boom in sex toys (plus 227 per cent of online sales in 2020, according to the Idealo search engine). Still, it seems that many are starting to consider sex overrated. Among young people, above all, and also among those who are in pairs. A little by loneliness, a lot by choice.

The latest Censis-Bayer Report on the sexual behavior of Italians dates back to 2019 and found that 1.6 million people between 18 and 40 had never had complete sexual intercourse. The share has risen to one million and 800 thousand according to the portal Dating-ExtraConiugali.com of January 2022. Furthermore, the unlibati of the Censis 700,000 who had no sex life at the moment and a million who had only had incomplete intercourse had to be added: a total of 3.3 million under 40s. sex from which I no longer derive pleasure ». In short, the excess of sex had led to zero sex.

For some years, even in Italy it has been felt her voice the asexual community (in LGBTQ + jargon, Ace), which emerged mainly to complain of not having been included in the Zan anti-transomophobia bill. Asexuals are estimated to be between 1 and 2 percent of the population and they are supposed to have always been there, only now they are more visible and are less ashamed to reveal themselves.

Arono Celeprin, 22, is an Ace activist and tells: «At 16 I read the term” demisexual “, they are those who feel attraction only if there is also an emotional bond. Years later, I read that they belonged to the spectrum of asexuals, who have zero or little attraction to any gender, but can also have intercourse. I thought: “Damn, I’m fully back” ». I ask: “Can an asexual only get engaged to another asexual?” Answer: “It depends, there are those who don’t want to have anything to do with sex and abstain”. Others, like me, are in a relationship, I’ve had it for three and a half years, my boyfriend is heterosexual and I have sex with him for emotional reasons, without considering it unpleasant. ‘

Arono assures that, ever since he realized he was asexual, his life has improved: «I realized that it’s okay to be as I am. On this issue, information is needed. Ignorance leads to bullying: those who say “it is not true, you do not exist, you are sick”. This is why I am shooting a documentary on the community, made up of minors as well as fifties ». But is asexuality really a new trend or was it and is only now emerging in the media? Lavinia Farnese, director of Cosmopolitanthe cult magazine of Generation Z, got the idea that sex is less done: “A student involved in one of our projects explained it this way:” We are still hot animals looking for contact with others, but always being connected disconnects you from the bodies ”. In addition, I believe that there is no longer the discovery: the forty-year-olds of today lived curiosity, the sense of the forbidden, they read on That is “Can you get pregnant with petting?” and they didn’t know it was petting. Today, there is Google. What’s left that you can’t know? But knowing everything, you do nothing ».

There is too much of everything: “In dating apps – continues Farnese – you can choose a partner with very high profiling, then you don’t choose, like when you are on Netflix, you are looking for a movie, there are millions of them, nobody convinces you and you don’t watch anything”. And then there is, in the social generation, what Farnese calls “the fear of universal judgment”. Never before have young people been so exposed to harassment. It was she who collected the confessions of Sangiovanni and Giulia: “To Giulia, I ask: how was the first time? And she “hasn’t happened yet, because I’m afraid”. She was with the one whose shirt was being ripped off, but fear played the biggest part. ”

Professor Emmanuele A. Jannini is closing the drafts of



Monogamous

infidels

which will come out for New techniques, and does not believe much in asexuality: «As a medical sexologist, I observe that the sexual stimulus is localized in the hypothalamus and governed by the same substances that govern survival. The Eternal Father thought it smart to put sexual desire in the same place as hunger and thirst. Already in the Middle Ages that giant of Philosophy who was Pietro Abelardo said that sexual desire is not only natural, but it is irrepressible, and we are talking about a castrated. Now, far from wanting to pathologize, isn’t it that these people have experienced inadequacies, frustrations such as to force themselves to coerce the hunger for sex? When one is not having sex, testosterone levels decrease, our experiments have shown it. Emmanuele A. Jannini is full professor of Endocrinology and Medical Sexology at the Tor Vergata University of Rome and is among the twenty authors in the world with the largest bibliometric index for research on male sexual dysfunctions. Now, he reflects: “The springs of asexuals can be different, not least narcissism.

OR

day, you notice more if you declare yourself chaste. When the philosopher Diego Fusaro emerged in the media, his wife claimed to be a virgin, then, he retracted accusing journalism of relying on fake news. Furthermore, there are beautiful studies that document how sexual desire is fueled by the desire of the other: if I feel wanted, I want more, and the opposite is also true. This is how we get to white marriages ». Even the latter phenomenon is less and less taboo. Vittorio Feltri, to say, declared that he was with his wife for the last time in 1982, when Italy won the World Cup.

Then there are those who abstain for religious reasons. The appeal to premarital chastity, contained in the new guidelines for marriage preparation of the Dicastery for the laity, is in mid-June. G.



theacomo Celentano, 56, singer-songwriter, writer of religious books, is the second son of Adriano Celentano and Claudia Mori and he married Katia Cristiano in 2003, after four years of chaste engagement. Now, he confides in the Courier that, for a long time, even marriage has been sexless.

But let’s proceed in order. Giacomo tells: «We have chosen to arrive chaste to the altar because we are believers and I feel I can invite young people to have this experience because, then, when marriage arrives, it is nice to give oneself totally to one another». C.

hiedo: how did chastity cement the relationship? «Carrying out together a commitment that is not light unites, it was difficult, but also joyful. And it also helps later, because marriage goes through phases: it starts with a strong passion that, for us, lasted eight or nine years; we had a child, and then love grew, it became selflessness, charity and tenderness, until, by mutual agreement, eleven ago, it became chaste. A choice that fortified us ».

The decision came slowly: «By talking, we understood that our love had gone from being very physical to very spiritual. Katia and I are also united by many projects. We founded “The town of divine mercy: on the site, you will see that it helps disadvantaged children and adolescents”. In chastity, moments of temptation? “Those are there almost every day: we’re not in heaven yet and the devil does his job. The temptation is there, on my part and Katia’s. But we pray and, with prayer, we can beat it ». Why should husbands and wives shy away from temptation? “I mean temptation if I see a beautiful girl or you a beautiful man.” The couple, in that case, say it: “By telling us, it diminishes in strength and mutual trust increases.” In the end, Giacomo is keen to add one thing. This: «We must not think that in our house there is no sin or misunderstanding. There is some sin that then one confesses, there is some quarrel, but after half an hour we make peace. I say this to emphasize that you can be like us and remain a real family ». Amen.

Sometimes, someone stops having sex because he is a believer and makes a vow. Simona Tagli was a sex symbol of the 80s and 90s. She did Drive In And Sunday In. In 1998, she had an affair with the prince Albert of Monaco. Now, she has left TV, she is a hairdresser for mothers and children in Milan and, she reveals, she has been chaste for 16 years: “My chastity stems from a situation of severe pain during the separation of my former partner and father of my daughter. I asked the grace of Our Lady of Lourdes to have the child’s custody and so that the relationship with the father remained in the name of good parenting, and therefore I took a vow of chastity. After three years of hell and of prayer, in the Court of Appeal, I was pardoned ».

The vow was not meant to be eternal, but it is becoming so for other reasons: «I found myself waking up in a reality in which the concept of sexuality is really too loud. Today there is no room for the “I see I do not see” of the soul ». In short, it goes like this. It goes that even sex symbols are taking early retirement.